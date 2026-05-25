Chinese manjha racket busted, 2 held in Delhi

The Delhi Police have busted a Chinese manjha racket in West Delhi and arrested two men after seizing 2,040 rolls of the banned synthetic kite string from the Uttam Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as Shanky Singhal, alias Kaalu, 36, and Manmohan, 52, both residents of Uttam Nagar, were allegedly involved in the storage and supply of the prohibited kite string ahead of the Independence Day kite-flying season.

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