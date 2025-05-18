Chinese national lands in police net for in-flight theft of debit, credit cards

In a dramatic mid-air theft case, a Chinese national suspected to be part of a global in-flight theft syndicate was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on May 14 for allegedly stealing credit and debit cards during a flight from Hong Kong.

The accused, Benlai Pan (30), was apprehended by the Delhi Police following multiple passenger complaints aboard Air India flight AI-315. Pan was travelling with three other Chinese nationals — Meng Guangyang (51), Chang Mang (42), and Liu Jie (45) — all of whom were detained for questioning.

The cops suspect the group is part of an organised international racket targeting passengers on long-haul flights.

“Air India’s security team flagged suspicious behaviour involving the four individuals. One passenger, Prabhat Verma (seat 12C), reported his credit card missing. He also observed a passenger sitting at 14C, who was ticketed for seat 23C, acting suspiciously,” said Usha Rangnani, Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI).

The missing card was later recovered from beneath seat 14C, where Pan was found seated. Another passenger, Prashi, reported the theft of her mother’s debit card, while a third, Nafeez Fatima, shared a video showing Pan opening overhead bins and rummaging through cabin bags mid-flight.

During interrogation, Pan admitted that the group would book international transit flights, spread out in the cabin to avoid detection and steal from sleeping or distracted passengers. The stolen cards were reportedly used briefly before being discarded.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IGI Airport police station. The authorities have seized mobile phones, wallets and other items for forensic examination. Investigations are ongoing to determine the group’s involvement in similar thefts worldwide.

While Pan remains in custody, the role of his three associates is under scrutiny. Immigration offices nationwide have been alerted and coordination is underway with embassies and global law enforcement agencies.