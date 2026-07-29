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Home / Delhi / Chinkara sustains injuries as horns entangle in cement bags inside Delhi zoo enclosure; dies

Chinkara sustains injuries as horns entangle in cement bags inside Delhi zoo enclosure; dies

According to the source, it did not receive adequate care after it was injured

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Indian Gazelle (Chinkara). Image credits/iStock
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A male chinkara has died at the National Zoological Park here after it sustained injury inside its enclosure, a source in Delhi zoo told PTI on Wednesday.

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According to the source, the chinkara sustained injuries on Friday after its horns got entangled in cement bags kept in the enclosure, and succumbed the following night.

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He alleged that the chinkara did not receive adequate care after it was injured.

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According to the source, the incident took place in Beat No. 15, where eight chinkaras—two adult pairs and four grown offspring are housed.

He said building repair works were under way near the enclosure and cement bags had been kept in the vicinity.

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One of the cement bags allegedly got entangled in the animal’s horns, causing it to panic and run around the enclosure.

During the incident, the chinkara sustained multiple injuries, including a broken horn and fractures, the source said, adding that no animal keeper was present near the enclosure at the time of the incident.

Zoo authorities did not respond to the allegation of the animal’s death.

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