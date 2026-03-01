Cinema, conversations & culture converge at International Film Fest

The Capital woke up to a cinematic buzz on Thursday as the first full day of the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 unfolded at Bharat Mandapam, blending star power, storytelling and spirited dialogue into a vibrant cultural showcase.

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At the heart of the day’s excitement was Aamir Khan, whose presence turned the screening of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ into one of the festival’s most anticipated moments. The film, which struck a chord with audiences upon its release in June 2025 and went on to cross Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide, found a renewed audience in Delhi, this time amid applause, reflection and conversation.

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Speaking at the festival, Khan shared the emotional journey behind the film, recalling how he was instantly drawn to the story when director RS Prasanna introduced him to the original film Champions which our movie is based on. “It was a story I fell in love with immediately,” he said, adding that the screening at Delhi’s first-ever film festival felt particularly special. “It gives us a chance to connect with young audiences in a meaningful way.”

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Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film is also all set for its OTT release on Sony LIV on April 3.

Interestingly, on the sidelines of the festival, Khan also briefly spoke about the buzz around “Dhurandhar 2”, saying he had heard positive reviews about the film. “I believe it’s doing really well. I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve only heard praise,” he said, extending his best wishes to the team and noting the success of both “Dhurandhar” films. Across auditoriums, the festival curated a rich tapestry of storytelling - from Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Lust for Life to Nirontor and Meiyazhagan, while Noor, Bhagwanth Kesari and Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur added to the cinematic diversity. The screenings reflected a deliberate balance between regional voices, global narratives and mainstream appeal.

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Beyond the screenings, conversations also sparked at the festival. In the buzzing Leaders Lounge, filmmakers, actors and creators gathered to exchange ideas and shape future collaborations. The launch of CineXchange set the tone for industry engagement, while sessions like the Pitch Forum and “The Producer’s Chair” explored evolving spaces for co-production and women-led storytelling. Discussions under “The Casting Eye” and a special interaction with Spanish actor Enrique Arce brought global perspectives into the fold.

Arce, reflecting on his experience in Delhi, described the festival as an enriching introduction to Indian cinema. “It’s been a great experience discovering new actors and storytelling styles,” he said, expressing hope to return for future editions.

Adding another dimension to the festival, the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies presented a visual exhibition celebrating cinema’s legends and legacy. Chairman Neville Tuli emphasised that the aim was to reshape how audiences perceive cinema itself, transforming passive viewing into deeper appreciation.

As the day progressed, the festival space became a confluence of ideas, where aspiring filmmakers mingled with veterans, where audiences moved between screenings and discussions, and where cinema blurred the boundaries of language and geography.