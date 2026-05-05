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Home / Delhi / Cinema, culture and connection: Delhi International Film Festival opens at IGNCA

Cinema, culture and connection: Delhi International Film Festival opens at IGNCA

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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An evening of cinema, music and shared cultural expression unfolded at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts on Monday as the 15th Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF 2026) opened with a grand ceremony, bringing together artists and audiences from across disciplines.

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Held at the Samvet Auditorium, the festival set the tone for a week-long celebration of global cinema, art and literature, positioning itself as more than just a showcase of films. The event drew prominent cultural figures, including noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who attended as the chief guest, alongside IGNCA Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai, singer Usha Uthup, Bangladeshi music icon Runa Laila and artist Jatin Das.

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Framing the spirit of the festival, Gopalakrishnan said, “This is not merely a film festival, but a celebration of love, friendship, and mutual respect,” underscoring cinema’s role in building bridges across cultures. Reflecting on the gathering, he described it as “a remarkable evening of friendship, mutual respect, and affection,” adding that cinema should ultimately foster peace and compassion.

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The opening night featured the screening of ‘Her Story’, marking the beginning of a curated line-up that blends international cinema with Indian narratives. Organisers said the festival will also showcase a selection of films produced by IGNCA, alongside panel discussions that aim to explore evolving themes in cinema and storytelling.

For many in attendance, the evening carried a sense of artistic continuity. Accepting the Minar-e-Delhi Award, Runa Laila highlighted the unifying power of music, saying it “transcends all boundaries” and “does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or religion.” Usha Uthup, reflecting on her long career, said her 57-year musical journey would have been “meaningless without the love and support of the audience.”

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As conversations flowed between screenings and speeches, the festival emerged as a space where cinema intersected with wider cultural expression. Beyond films, DIFF 2026 seeks to create dialogue, between artists, audiences and ideas, offering Delhi a window into diverse global perspectives.

With its blend of storytelling, performance and discussion, the festival promises not just entertainment, but an opportunity to engage with the shared human experiences that cinema continues to capture.

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