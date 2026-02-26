DT
Home / Delhi / Cinema-led awareness drive on organ donation begins

Cinema-led awareness drive on organ donation begins

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, VHP President Alok Kumar, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Actor Manoj Jha and others during the Inauguration of "Vardan" Film Festival on Body and Organ Donation at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
A two-day international film festival aimed at raising awareness about body and organ donation began on Thursday at the East Campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi.

Titled “Vardaan”, the event is being organised by the Dadhichi Body Donation Committee and is described by organisers as the world’s first international film festival dedicated to such a socially relevant subject. It was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Highlighting the growing need for organ donation, Gupta said over five lakh people in India currently require organ transplants. She noted Delhi Government recently launched the “SOTTO” portal on organ donation, modelled on the Government of India’s National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). Over 800 registrations have been made on the portal so far.

Urging citizens to take collective responsibility, she said, “Donate blood while living, and donate organs after passing away.” Gupta also underlined cinema’s influence in shaping public opinion, saying a film festival on the subject would help increase awareness and urge more people to pledge donations.

Minister Harsh Malhotra cited international examples, referring to Sri Lanka, which he said has Asia’s largest eye bank due to sustained awareness efforts. Similar initiatives are needed in India, he added.

Narendra Thakur, All India Co Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said such festivals serve as vehicles of social awareness. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahesh Verma said body donation allows a person to “remain alive in society even after death”.

The event was attended by Nilesh Mandlewala, president of Donate Life and a recent Padma Shri awardee, Alok Kumar, international president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and patron of the organising committee, and Hindi actor Manoj Joshi, who conducted a master class on filmmaking.

During the festival, 62 selected short films from India and abroad will be screened to spark dialogue and encourage greater participation in organ and body donation initiatives.

