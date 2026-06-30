Circus: Old art form keeps the magic alive, draws new generation

For decades, Indian circus was defined by animal acts under sprawling tents pitched on open grounds. Yesterday, inside an auditorium in South Delhi, the spotlight belonged entirely to human skill, technology and performers who said their biggest challenge was no longer the act itself, but keeping the art form alive.

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Rambo Circus, which claims to be India’s only circus recognised internationally by the Federation Mondiale du Cirque, concluded its four-day series of performances at the NCUI Auditorium in Hauz Khas here, drawing families eager to experience an art form that has steadily reinvented itself over the past three decades.

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The organiser told that they received an overwhelming response in terms of audience turnout. Around 200-300 people attended each show from Monday to Sunday, according to the management.

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The performances include aerial acrobatics, juggling, cycling, balancing acts, tightrope walking and LED laser shows, while clowns Ranjit Sada and Rajeev Chatterjee kept children engaged through interactive performances, bunny ear caps and bubble acts.

“Circus is all about creating a connection between the artistes and the audience,” they said, adding that making children smile is the most rewarding part of their performance.

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The transformation reflects a larger shift that reshaped India’s circus industry after the Government of India banned the use of wild animals in circuses in 1998 over concerns related to animal welfare, cruelty and harsh training practices.

Founded by circus entrepreneur PT Dilip and launched on January 26, 1991, Rambo Circus once featured elephants, lions, tigers, horses, camels, chimpanzees, bears, parrots and dogs. Following the ban, the troupe rebuilt its performances around human talent and technology-driven attractions. That transition, artistes say, demanded years of learning and adaptation.

Rinki, who has spent nearly two decades with Rambo Circus, said the profession had been passed down through her family.

“I have enjoyed being an artiste since childhood. We learned everything from our seniors. Earlier, animals were also part of the performances, but after the ban, we had to learn new skills. Today, we watch international circuses and introduce new activities to keep improving our performances,” she said.

Speaking about audience appreciation, she said, “When the audience laughs and applauds, it gives us confidence to perform better.”

One of the most-watched performances is the balancing box act by Arjun Nayak and his wife. During the routine, Arjun deliberately fails twice before finally balancing a stack of boxes, creating suspense before completing the stunt. According to the artistes, the act carries a simple message that consistency, determination and perseverance ultimately lead to success.

Gaurav told The Tribune that since their Delhi shows had been successful, they had planned a surprise for the Capital, which is expected in December this year.

Technology has also become central to the performances. Artiste Lucky Raj, who performs the laser dance, said he designed his own LED costumes.

“I have been interested in technology since childhood. I also modify cars. So, I try to introduce something new in every performance,” he said.

While the performances have evolved, artistes say recognition has not kept pace.

Clown Biju Pushkaran (57) said circus artistes continue to preserve one of India’s oldest performing arts, but receive little recognition despite representing the country internationally.

“We perform across India and have earned international recognition, but we wish our own country would recognise our efforts,” he said.

Pushkaran urged the government to recognise circus artistes under the Ministry of Culture and issue identity cards.

“If circus artistes receive official recognition and respect, more young people will join the profession and earn a livelihood through their talent,” he said.

He said the industry’s operational challenges had changed with urbanisation.

“Earlier, circuses were held in open grounds. Today, cities are filled with residential complexes and commercial buildings, so we depend on auditoriums and stadiums for performances. Despite these challenges, Rambo Circus provides health insurance to all its artistes, many of whom come from different states across India,” he added.

Circus manager Gaurav said the economics of running a circus had also become increasingly difficult.

“I remember when circuses were held in open grounds and tickets cost only Rs 50 or Rs 100. Today, rising fuel prices, transportation costs, venue rentals and performers’ salaries have made it much more expensive to run a circus,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Delhi audience believes the experience remains unmatched.

Anusha, a spectator from Delhi, said the circus had evolved from animal-based entertainment to performances centered on talent, technology and storytelling.

“Their laser dance was really great, and these artistes risk their lives to entertain the audience. Banning wild animals was the right decision because animals should be protected,” she said.