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Home / Delhi / CISF DG reviews Delhi Metro security, interacts with personnel

CISF DG reviews Delhi Metro security, interacts with personnel

Praveer Ranjan stresses vigilance, quick response, technology-enabled surveillance and passenger-friendly security

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:02 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Praveer Ranjan. File photo
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Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Praveer Ranjan on Thursday reviewed the security preparedness, operational arrangements, training infrastructure and welfare measures of personnel deployed to secure the Delhi Metro network.

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The CISF Unit DMRC is the largest unit of the force, with more than 12,000 personnel deployed across the Delhi Metro network.

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During the visit, the DG addressed a Sainik Sammelan at Prakriti Park, where he interacted with personnel and reviewed issues related to operational duties, professional preparedness and welfare. He appreciated them for maintaining high standards of alertness and professionalism while performing security duties in one of the world’s busiest urban mass transit systems.

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He emphasised that securing the Delhi Metro required constant vigilance, quick response, technology-enabled surveillance and close coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), while ensuring that security procedures remained passenger-friendly.

Ranjan also inaugurated the newly constructed Yamuna Bank Male Barrack, strengthening accommodation facilities for personnel deployed with the DMRC unit. He visited the under-construction Pushta Shakurpur Barrack and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure development.

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The infrastructure initiatives are aimed at providing better living and working conditions to personnel deployed round-the-clock to meet the security requirements of the Delhi Metro network.

At the Kavach Training Cell in Shastri Park, the DG was briefed on training activities and operational preparedness. He also interacted with senior DMRC management, including Suvashis Choudhary, Chief Security Commissioner and Director (Operations), on matters relating to security, passenger movement and coordination between the CISF and DMRC.

Ranjan thereafter visited the Operational Control Centre (OCC), Shastri Park, where he reviewed operational arrangements, surveillance and response mechanisms. Discussions focused on maintaining an effective security architecture capable of responding to emerging threats while ensuring the smooth movement of passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjan said, “The Delhi Metro presents a unique security challenge because of its scale, speed and the continuous movement of millions of passengers. Our responsibility is to ensure that this vast network remains secure without causing avoidable inconvenience to passengers. This requires alert personnel, effective training, technology and close coordination with DMRC. The welfare and professional preparedness of our personnel will remain central to maintaining this level of security.”

CISF personnel provide security to the extensive metro system comprising 10 operational lines and 303 stations. The force facilitates the secure movement of more than 70 lakh passengers every day. Managing such a large and continuous flow of passengers while maintaining high standards of security, efficiency and passenger convenience remains a major operational responsibility.

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