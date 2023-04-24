CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

PTI

Ghaziabad, April 23

An Assistant Sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot dead himself with his service pistol at a Metro station here on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at Shyam Park Metro station located on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, they said.

Vinod Kumar (55), a native of Haridwar, was deputed at the Metro station, the police said. Upon getting information, senior officials of the CISF reached the Metro station along with the Sahibabad police.

ACP (Sahibabad) Bhaskar Verma said the video footage had confirmed that Kumar had committed suicide. The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem, he said.