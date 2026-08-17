CISF official takes woman’s photos secretly inside Delhi Metro, suspended

Chaos broke out inside a Delhi Metro train after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was allegedly confronted by passengers over accusations that he had secretly photographed a female passenger, with a gun reportedly being pointed during the ensuing altercation.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 9 pm when passengers allegedly confronted the CISF personnel and demanded that he show his mobile phone after suspecting that he had clicked pictures of a woman inside the coach. The confrontation reportedly escalated, with a gun being pointed during the altercation.

Advertisement

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated.

Advertisement

The CISF Delhi Metro unit has taken the matter seriously and ordered a detailed inquiry. The concerned personnel has been suspended with immediate effect, sources said.

“A matter was reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a Metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered. Further appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the CISF said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Further action will be taken against the personnel based on the findings of the inquiry.