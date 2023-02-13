Citing inaction, L-G recalls files on pending projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Invoking his powers to recall files under Rule 19(5) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act Rules, Delhi L-G VK Saxena has ordered recall of all files pending for years at the Home Department, which is headed by Manish Sisodia.

The various pending proposals include the decongestion of critical 77 traffic corridors, completion of works on the Delhi stretch of the Delhi-Saharanpur and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, and the construction of government residential flats under General Pool Residential Accommodation at seven locations pending since 2018.

“Despite the recommendations of the Religious Committee to remove unauthorised religious structures that have held up several key developmental infrastructure projects in Delhi, the Home Department has kept 78 such proposals from various agencies pending since May 2022, prompting Lt Governor Saxena to recall these files,” said an official from the L-G office.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The L-G’s allegations are completely baseless and cheap politics. On the one hand, he has withheld every single file of the Delhi Government, and on the other he is accusing us of not letting him demolish temples? Why is he so keen to run bulldozers over temples in Delhi?”