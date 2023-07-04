Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday ordered termination of services of about 400 private persons engaged by the Delhi Government.

These persons were hired in various departments and agencies as fellows, advisers, specialists, senior research officers and consultants.

Lack of transparency According to the L-G office, transparency was not maintained in the recruitment process as approval was not taken from competent authorities.

Reservation policy, qualifications and experiences ignored and backdoor entry given to candidates, the office states.

The L-G claimed that those private persons had been engaged in a non-transparent manner without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority, flouting the constitutional provisions of reservation for on SC, ST, and OBC candidates and allowing backdoor entry without meeting the qualifications and experiences.

Saxena’s office said that if any department found it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose the detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, GNCTD, for onward submission to the Lieutenant Governor for consideration and approval.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government alleged that the L-G didn’t have power to do so. “This unconstitutional decision will be challenged before the court of law,” it added.

Notably, the Services Department had compiled the information received from 23 departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs that have engaged such private persons as specialists.

During the scrutiny, it was found that 69 persons were engaged in five departments of archaeology, environment, archives, women and child development and industries without approval. Similarly, 13 boards and autonomous bodies, which had engaged 155 persons, did not take the necessary approval.

“No information was provided to the Services Department about the engagements of 187 persons in Delhi Assembly Research Centre, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and Department of Planning,” said an official.

The L-G directed that the authorities concerned should comply with the Services Department’s instructions failing which action could be initiated.