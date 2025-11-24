Citing privacy concerns, JNU students dismantle face recognition system

Tensions escalated on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday after a group of students dismantled newly installed facial recognition devices at the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library, alleging that the administration had secretly introduced the surveillance system without consultation.

Videos circulating online showed students removing the machines and raising slogans, while security personnel attempted to intervene. The protest swelled as more students joined in, calling the system “intrusive” and “anti-student.”

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said the installation violated earlier assurances that no decision would be taken without forming a committee and consulting students. “The administration installed the FRS devices without any notification or student consultation. This is a clear violation of our privacy,” JNUSU General Secretary Sunil Yadav said.

In a detailed statement issued later, the union described the removal of the devices as a “collective victory” of the campus community. JNUSU alleged that the chief librarian, Manorama Tripathi, continued pushing for the system “with complete disregard for students” and that no committee was ever formed, despite assurances.

“Emails were repeatedly sent asking students to submit their data as if consent had already been granted,” the statement said, adding that the administration acted as though the system was “permanent and unavoidable.”

The union argued that facial-recognition access would restrict, rather than expand, the library’s openness. “A university library must remain open to students, researchers and the larger academic community. A face recognition system becomes a barrier it decides who belongs and who does not,” JNUSU said, calling it harmful for those who depend on the library after graduation and “an attempt to turn the campus into a controlled and dictatorial space.”

Students also criticised the administration for prioritising surveillance technology over basic facilities. “Instead of fixing broken chairs, water issues, or reading rooms, the administration is focusing its budget on a facial-recognition system. It shows their priorities,” student representative Danish Ali said.

According to students, the university had tried to introduce the technology earlier this year but paused after objections. Its reinstallation during the student election period has further fuelled anger, with many calling the move “non-transparent.”

A senior university official confirmed that a security report has been sought regarding the “vandalised public property” and said action will be taken once findings are reviewed.

The incident has renewed debate over surveillance practices and biometric data collection in educational institutions, especially in the absence of national laws governing consent, data storage and the scope of monitoring. Further administrative action is expected later this week.