Citizen-led audit of electoral roll challenges CEO’s account of Mangolpuri voter deletions

A citizen-led audit of the electoral roll in Mangolpuri has challenged the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s explanation for the deletion or exclusion of six voters, claiming that several of those removed were found living at the addresses recorded in the electoral roll.

The audit, conducted by around 40 volunteers and civil society representatives in Y-Block, Mangolpuri, covered 1,448 of 1,516 houses and more than 9,000 electors from the January 2025 electoral roll. Its findings were presented at a four-hour public hearing on September 5 chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur (retd).

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Of the 9,838 electors on the January 2025 base roll, 5,729 were retained in the Draft SIR 2026 roll, 2,781 were placed on the ASDD (Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate) removal list and 1,328 were dropped from the SIR altogether, with no reason recorded, according to the audit. It claimed that more than 450 electors were found at their addresses despite being on the ASDD list, while more than 500 were allegedly present but missing from both lists.

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The response was issued after the CEO’s office released a September 9 press note explaining six cases.

In the case of Neelam, the CEO said she had permanently shifted and was placed on the ASDD list following “local inquiry/field information”. The audit, however, said Neelam had lived at House 968 all her life, voted in the February 2025 Assembly election and submitted her SIR enumeration form. It alleged she was still marked “Permanently Shifted” on the basis of an unnamed and unrecorded statement.

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Similarly, the CEO said Sunita Devi had permanently shifted. The audit said her mother in law and brother in law remained on the Draft SIR at the same address and an electricity connection was registered in her husband’s name.

The audit also questioned the deletion of Laxmi Devi and her husband Om Prakash. While the CEO said they had been deleted before the SIR after permanently shifting, the audit said both were dropped from the roll without appearing on either the Draft SIR or ASDD list. It said all five members of the family were found living at the address.