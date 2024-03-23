City records a max of 32.6°C

IANS

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. It said humidity levels in the city oscillated between 90 per cent and 41 per cent during the day. The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies for Saturday with strong surface wind with speeds up to 20-30 kmph during the day. PTI

On holi, Metro to start at 2.30 pm

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on Holi on March 25, officials said on Friday. The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30 pm. “On Holi, Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line,” the DMRC said. PTI

Youth killed by group of minors

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was killed after being allegedly stabbed over 12 times by a group of minors in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Friday, adding that nine juveniles have been detained. The deceased was identified as Shadab, a resident of the Sangam Vihar area. According to police, on Thursday at 6 pm, a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing incident at Harijan Colony, Sangam Vihar in the Tigri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot. The police found Shadab lying in a pool of blood by the roadside.