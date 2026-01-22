City unlocks solar power on farmland

In a major push to turn the national capital into a renewable energy leader, Delhi’s Power Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday announced sweeping reforms to simplify the installation of solar plants on agricultural land, a move expected to directly benefit farmers while accelerating the city’s clean energy transition.

Addressing the long-standing regulatory bottlenecks that have slowed solar adoption, the Power Department clarified that elevated solar installations on farmland do not violate the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954. As a result, farmers will no longer be required to seek “Change in Land Use” (CLU) permissions for such projects, effectively dismantling decades of procedural hurdles.

“For years, Delhi’s solar ambitions were restricted by complex land regulations,” Sood said, emphasising that the new directive enables farmers to generate power above their fields while continuing cultivation below.

“For too long, Delhi’s energy potential was trapped in a years-old legislative maze. While the rest of the world moved toward decentralised energy, our farmers were stuck waiting for permissions that never came,” he stated.

Highlighting the broader vision of the government, the Power Minister said,“Today, we are ending the era of ‘No Objection’ hurdles. Under the leadership of CM of Delhi Rekha Gupta, the vision of this government is clear and it is simple: every farm in Delhi should not just grow crops, but also produce clean energy that powers our city’s future.”

Under the reform, the Revenue Department will now accept a standardised undertaking from landholders instead of lengthy approvals, cutting months of delays. Agricultural activity will continue beneath elevated solar structures, ensuring that food production remains unaffected while energy generation expands.

The initiative also aligns Delhi with national renewable energy goals and India’s Net Zero commitments. Farmers installing solar projects will be able to monetise surplus power through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Virtual and Group Net Metering regulations.

“Delhi cannot afford to be a laggard when India is racing toward global renewable targets,” Sood added.

“While previous administrations spent years in ‘consultations’ with no output, we have delivered a solution that respects the farmer’s right to his land while embracing 21st century technology. We are not content with being ‘just another city’ in the solar race; we want Delhi to set the benchmark that other global metropolises follow.”

The minister said the reform was finalised through coordination with the Delhi Development Authority, Law Department and Revenue Department, clearing legal hurdles in record time. The move forms a key pillar of the government’s plan to transform Delhi into a “Solar Hub,” with officials stressing that expanding access to clean energy at the grassroots is central to long-term energy and social equity.