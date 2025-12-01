City witnesses best Jan-Nov average AQI in 8 yrs: Panel

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday reported that Delhi has recorded its lowest average air quality index (AQI) in eight years for the period between January and November 2025, excluding 2020 - the year of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

According to the CAQM data, the average AQI in Delhi for January-November 2025 stood at 187, compared with 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 172 in 2020, 203 in 2019, and 213 in 2018 for the same period.

Advertisement

The commission report also noted that Delhi experienced just three days with a daily average AQI above 400 (Severe to Severe+ category) this year, compared with 11 days in 2024, 12 days in 2023, four days in 2022, 17 days in 2021, 11 days in 2020, 16 days in 2019, and 12 days in 2018.

Advertisement

“No day in 2025 has recorded an AQI above 450 (Severe+), while there were two such days in both 2024 and 2023,” the commission said.

The commission said PM2.5 levels for January–November 2025 averaged 85 µg/m³, the lowest since 2018 and equal to 2020 levels. By comparison, PM2.5 levels were 98 µg/m³ in 2024, 90 in 2023 and 2022, 95 in 2021, 85 in 2020, 99 in 2019 and 103 in 2018.

Advertisement

Similarly, PM10 concentrations averaged 183 µg/m³, the lowest since 2018 apart from 2020, down from 205 µg/m³ in 2024, 193 in 2023, 202 in 2022, 200 in 2021, 167 in 2020, 210 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

Schools to resume full physical classes

All government and private schools across the national capital will resume full physical classes with immediate effect, following fresh directions from the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT Delhi.

In a circular issued by DoE confirmed that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after a reported improvement in air quality levels.

As per the latest directive, the earlier guidelines issued on November 11 under which schools were operating restrictions in line with “severe” air quality conditions now stand cancelled. The circular states, “All classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect.”