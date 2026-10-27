DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / City’s 1st public Yamuna cruise may launch before Chhath: CM Rekha

City’s 1st public Yamuna cruise may launch before Chhath: CM Rekha

Inspects trial run between Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur; ride to cost Rs 500

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra at the trial run of the Yamuna cruise service in New Delhi on Monday.
Advertisement
Delhi’s first public cruise service on the Yamuna may open before Chhath Puja, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday conducting a trial run of the proposed Namo Yamuna River Safari between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The approximately 6-km route is expected to offer a 35- to 45-minute round trip, with the proposed cruise accommodating 30 passengers. The government plans to develop the stretch as a tourism and recreation destination, with facilities including a restaurant, food kiosks, a children’s zone and other public amenities.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Gupta reviewed the project’s progress, operational arrangements and passenger facilities. She said the initiative would give a new dimension to Delhi’s tourism while strengthening people’s cultural and emotional connection with the Yamuna.

Advertisement

The trial run is expected to continue for about a week, following which preparations will be made for a formal launch in the first week of November. The final date will be announced after all arrangements are completed, officials said.

Under the proposed pricing structure, entry to the premises will cost Rs 50, while the fare for a complete cruise ride has been fixed at Rs 500.

Advertisement

Gupta said the project would create new opportunities for tourism, recreation and employment in the Capital. She also stressed that the development of tourism facilities must go hand in hand with efforts to keep the Yamuna clean and protect the environment.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the project was taking shape through the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the Delhi Government. He said the proposed attractions included boat rides, a musical fountain, water sports and a food park, adding that environmental norms and National Green Tribunal guidelines had been adhered to.

The project involves the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and Delhi Jal Board.

The government is also preparing for Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna, with the proposed river safari expected to add a new attraction for residents and visitors.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts