City’s 1st public Yamuna cruise may launch before Chhath: CM Rekha

The approximately 6-km route is expected to offer a 35- to 45-minute round trip, with the proposed cruise accommodating 30 passengers. The government plans to develop the stretch as a tourism and recreation destination, with facilities including a restaurant, food kiosks, a children’s zone and other public amenities.

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During the inspection, Gupta reviewed the project’s progress, operational arrangements and passenger facilities. She said the initiative would give a new dimension to Delhi’s tourism while strengthening people’s cultural and emotional connection with the Yamuna.

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The trial run is expected to continue for about a week, following which preparations will be made for a formal launch in the first week of November. The final date will be announced after all arrangements are completed, officials said.

Under the proposed pricing structure, entry to the premises will cost Rs 50, while the fare for a complete cruise ride has been fixed at Rs 500.

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Gupta said the project would create new opportunities for tourism, recreation and employment in the Capital. She also stressed that the development of tourism facilities must go hand in hand with efforts to keep the Yamuna clean and protect the environment.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the project was taking shape through the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the Delhi Government. He said the proposed attractions included boat rides, a musical fountain, water sports and a food park, adding that environmental norms and National Green Tribunal guidelines had been adhered to.

The project involves the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and Delhi Jal Board.

The government is also preparing for Chhath Puja celebrations along the Yamuna, with the proposed river safari expected to add a new attraction for residents and visitors.