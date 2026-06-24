Civic body impounds 11 stray cattle, seizes equipment in crackdown on illegal dairies

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday carried out a special enforcement drive against illegal dairy operations in north-west Delhi, impounding 11 animals and seizing equipment used for unauthorised cattle rearing, officials said.

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The action came a day after a child was injured in a stray cattle attack in south-east Delhi. The Veterinary Services Department of the Keshav Puram Zone conducted the drive in areas along the Haiderpur Canal near Shalimar Bagh and around Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) near Shakurpur K-Block. The operation formed part of the civic body’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal dairy activities and improve public health and sanitation standards.

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During the drive, officials detected an illegal dairy unit and found a person engaged in unauthorised cattle rearing. The operation was conducted jointly by the Veterinary Services Departments of the Keshav Puram and Rohini zones.

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As part of the enforcement action, officials seized two motorcycles and several milk drums allegedly used in the illegal dairy operation. They also impounded 11 animals, including six calves and five cattle.

The crackdown comes amid renewed concern over the growing stray cattle menace in the national capital following an incident in Tughlakabad Extension last week, where a child was repeatedly attacked by a cow in a narrow residential lane.

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CCTV footage of the incident, widely shared on social media, showed the animal charging at the child, knocking him to the ground and attacking him before local residents rushed to his rescue. The two cows involved in the incident were later captured and shifted to a gaushala in Rewla Khanpur.

MCD officials said the drive aimed to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and prevent the spread of unauthorised dairy establishments in residential and public areas.

The civic body said it would continue taking strict action against illegal dairy operations and appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities in maintaining cleanliness, sanitation and public health standards across the city.