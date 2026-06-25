Civic body integrates trade licence with property tax portal

In a move aimed at simplifying regulatory compliance for businesses, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has integrated its general trade licence (GTL) facility with the property tax portal, eliminating the need for traders to use a separate platform for licence-related services.

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The new system came into effect on June 23 and is expected to benefit thousands of traders and business establishments across the capital by streamlining the process of obtaining and renewing trade licences.

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Under the revised mechanism, applicants can now complete all General Trade Licence-related formalities through the Property Tax portal. The standalone GTL portal has been discontinued for new licence applications and renewals.

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According to MCD, the licence fee will be charged at 15 per cent of the property tax payable. Once the prescribed fee is paid online, the payment receipt generated through the portal will itself serve as the GTL, removing the requirement for additional documentation and approvals.

The MCD said the integration was part of its broader efforts to promote ease of doing business, improve transparency and expand citizen-centric digital services. By bringing property tax and trade licence services onto a single platform, the MCD aims to reduce compliance burdens, save time for traders and make regulatory processes more efficient.

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Officials said the initiative would create a simpler and more user-friendly licensing framework for businesses operating in Delhi while enhancing the overall digital governance ecosystem.

The MCD stated that the move represents a significant step towards streamlining regulatory procedures and improving service delivery to the business community. It also invited feedback and suggestions from traders and citizens to further strengthen digital services and foster a more business-friendly environment in the national capital.