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Home / Delhi / Civic body & national dairy board join hands to set up bio-gas plants

Civic body & national dairy board join hands to set up bio-gas plants

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with CM Rekha Gupta and others in New Delhi on Wednesday.
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In a bid to tackle cattle waste and accelerate the Yamuna clean-up, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to establish compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants for the scientific processing of cow dung in the national capital.

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The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Mayor Pravesh Wahi and senior officials from the Centre and the Delhi government.

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Addressing the gathering, Shah described the agreement as a major step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna and said it would serve as a model for other cities across the country.

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"All citizens want the Yamuna river's water to be clean, but this dream cannot be realised without stopping the discharge of filth and sewage into the river. This agreement is an important step in that direction," Shah said.

He said the government was making arrangements to ensure that cattle waste no longer find its way into the river and announced that the processing of cow dung would be carried out at Nangli, Ghoga-Goyla and Ghazipur waste disposal facilities.

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Shah said nearly 1.25 lakh cattle in Delhi generate a substantial quantity of dung every day, making scientific processing essential. He added that livestock farmers would be paid Rs 1 per kilogram of cow dung, a move aimed at encouraging proper disposal while providing them an additional source of income.

The Union Home Minister also said work had already begun on around 80 treatment plants for sewage and industrial waste in Delhi and reiterated the government's target of ensuring that not a single litre of untreated wastewater enters the Yamuna by December 2028.

According to the government, the CBG plants will convert cattle dung into compressed bio-gas and organic manure, promoting clean energy, improving urban sanitation and supporting organic farming. Officials said the initiative is expected to reduce pollution caused by indiscriminate dumping of cattle waste while creating a sustainable waste-management model that can be replicated in other metropolitan cities.

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