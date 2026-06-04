Civic body’s safety oversight under spotlight again

Even as Delhi’s civic authorities order inquiry after inquiry and announce fresh crackdowns after every major disaster, a troubling question continues to haunt the Capital - why do preventable tragedies keep recurring?

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Just days after the Saket building collapse exposed glaring lapses in urban safety oversight, a devastating fire at a commercial establishment in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday once again threw the spotlight on enforcement failures and regulatory complacency.

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The tragedy has triggered a flurry of official action. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD’s) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, accompanied by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials, visited the site and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Details regarding the building’s age, ownership, licensing status and compliance with fire safety norms are now being examined.

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“Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” Sharma said, adding that hotels across the area would undergo inspections to identify violations.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi also ordered a detailed probe, directing the Municipal Commissioner to submit a report within three days. The inquiry will examine whether the establishment violated building bylaws, fire safety regulations or other statutory provisions, and whether any negligence by municipal officials contributed to the disaster. Yet the questions extend beyond a single establishment.

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The latest tragedy comes barely six months after the Standing Committee itself, in December last year, directed a citywide inspection of hotels, restaurants and bars following a major fire at a club in Goa. At the time, Sharma had described the Goa incident as a “wake-up call” and warned that no negligence in licensing or fire preparedness would be tolerated in Delhi.

Officials were instructed to prepare ward-wise and zone-wise inventories of hospitality establishments and verify their permissions and capacities. Strict action was promised against violators.

Despite the directions, Wednesday’s fire has reignited concerns about whether inspections were actually carried out, whether violations identified were acted upon, and whether enforcement remained confined to files and meetings.

The incident also comes amid a broader pattern of civic emergencies that have raised questions about urban governance in the Capital. From building collapses and fires to recurring concerns over illegal constructions and safety violations, disasters continue to expose gaps between policy announcements and on-ground enforcement.

Following the Malviya Nagar fire, the MCD has reiterated its commitment to strict compliance with fire safety norms and promised coordinated action with other agencies. The Mayor has also ordered a review of safety compliance in commercial establishments, restaurants and public-use buildings across the city.