Civil engineer killed, friend hurt in accident

A 30-year-old civil engineer was killed and his friend seriously injured after their speeding Verna collided with a divider in the underpass near Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan. He worked as a civil engineer at a private firm in Udyog Vihar. His colleagues, Mohit, Mithilesh, and Bilal, also worked at the same company.

Advertisement

On Friday night, around 1:00 am, Anil, Mithilesh, and Mohit were travelling to drop Bilal in Faridabad. Mohit was driving, with Anil and Mithilesh seated in the rear. As they reached the Golf Course Road metro underpass, the car lost control and struck a divider. Anil and Mithilesh sustained severe injuries, while Mohit and Bilal suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash.

Advertisement

Police responded quickly, taking the injured to a private hospital. Anil was pronounced dead, while Mithilesh was placed in the ICU. Mohit and Bilal were treated for minor injuries and discharged after receiving first aid.

ASI Chandagi Ram, the investigating officer, confirmed: “The deceased’s body has been handed over to the family after postmortem. Statements from Mohit and Bilal will be recorded to ascertain the full details of the accident. CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed.”