CJI Gavai, SCBA chief flag off lawyers' walkathon in Delhi
Senior top court judges and several lawyers took part in the walkathon themed 'Justice for All' organised by Supreme Court Bar Association
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief Vikas Singh on Sunday flagged off a walkathon of lawyers from the Supreme Court premises to India Gate here.
Senior top court judges -- Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Karol and several lawyers also took part in the walkathon themed "Justice for All" organised by the SCBA.
The event featured 4 km and 8 km runs and a 4 km walk in which CJI also participated along with other Supreme Court judges.
“All institutions of the democracy – the executive, legislature, and judiciary – exist for the citizens; therefore, justice for all should be our motto,” CJI Gavai said at the walkathon organised amid tight security.
