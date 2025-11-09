CJI Gavai, SCBA chief flag off lawyers' walkathon in Delhi

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) chief Vikas Singh on Sunday flagged off a walkathon of lawyers from the Supreme Court premises to India Gate here.

Senior top court judges -- Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Karol and several lawyers also took part in the walkathon themed "Justice for All" organised by the SCBA.

The event featured 4 km and 8 km runs and a 4 km walk in which CJI also participated along with other Supreme Court judges.

“All institutions of the democracy – the executive, legislature, and judiciary – exist for the citizens; therefore, justice for all should be our motto,” CJI Gavai said at the walkathon organised amid tight security.