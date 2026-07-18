CJI, SGPC chief, Gursharan Kaur pay respects to Teja Singh Samundri

Leaders and influencers cutting across party and political lines on Friday recalled the legacy of Teja Singh Samundri, the leading light of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and a prominent founder member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee.

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Hundreds turned out at the Shabad Kirtan ceremony hosted by Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu in memory of his grandfather, Teja Singh Samundri, under the aegis of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

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The programme, held at the historic Gurdwara Rakabganj here, was led by Padma Shri Harjinder Singh Grewal Srinagar Wale. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was also in attendance.

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Among those who paid respects were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, members of the Delhi Cabinet and Delhi MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj.

Actor Anupam Kher, ex-RAW chief Samant Goel, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congressman Partap Singh Bajwa also attended the ceremony.

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Among those who paid their respects were SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with several eminent political, religious and social leaders, revered saints, and a large gathering of devotees. The dignitaries fondly recalled the panthic services, farsighted leadership and extraordinary sacrifice of Shaheed Sardar Teja Singh Samundri.

Addressing the congregation, the speakers observed that the martyrdom of Shaheed Sardar Teja Singh Samundri - rendered in defence of the Sikh community's religious freedom, the autonomy of Sikh Gurdwaras and the preservation of Panthic traditions - is inscribed in the golden pages of history. They said his ideals continue to inspire the younger generations to dedicate themselves selflessly to the service of the Panth and society.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa sat with the L-G as he greeted the gathering, which had assembled to celebrate the life and times of Teja Singh Samundri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered him during his address at a rally in Jalandhar, Punjab, earlier in the day.