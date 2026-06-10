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Home / Delhi / CJI Surya Kant raises security concerns over threats to ex-Bombay HC judge’s family

CJI Surya Kant raises security concerns over threats to ex-Bombay HC judge’s family

The former judge termed the targeting of his daughter in the UK as a deliberate attempt to exploit jurisdictional limitations and intensify pressure on his family

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. PTI file
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has taken up the matter of alleged death threats received by former Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel and his family in connection with a high-profile judicial verdict.

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Currently on an official visit to the UK, the CJI discussed this issue with the Indian High Commissioner to the UK P Kumaran and sought immediate attention to the safety of Justice Patel and his relatives, sources said.

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The High Commissioner is said to have assured the CJI that necessary security measures would be put in place to ensure the protection of Justice Patel and his family members.

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The meeting came shortly after Justice Patel disclosed that a threatening letter had been sent to the London residence of his daughter, the sources added.

They said the CJI was assured by the Indian envoy that every effort would be made to safeguard the former judge and his family.

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The threats are believed to be connected to a significant judgment delivered by Justice Patel in 2024, concerning the succession and title dispute involving the Syedna, the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, which has around one million followers worldwide. The case is currently under appeal.

Justice Patel has reportedly stated that his family has been receiving anonymous threatening communications over the past 10 months.

One such letter, received earlier this year, allegedly accused him of passing a “fraudulent” judgment under pressure and demanded that he upload a video on YouTube withdrawing his verdict, warning of serious consequences for the community if he failed to comply.

The former judge termed the targeting of his daughter in the UK as a deliberate attempt to exploit jurisdictional limitations and intensify pressure on his family.

-- With PTI inputs

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