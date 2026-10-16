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Home / Delhi / CJP, AISA question whereabouts of Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora after detention

CJP, AISA question whereabouts of Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora after detention

CJP alleged that its founder Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location, while the AISA claimed its president Bora was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)  founder Abhijeet Dipke, AISA's Neha Bora and others during a press conference in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and AISA on Friday questioned the whereabouts of their leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, alleging the two were being denied access to lawyers and associates after being detained by Delhi Police during protests in the national capital.

The CJP alleged that its founder Dipke had been taken to an undisclosed location and that it had lost contact with him, while the All India Students’ Association (AISA) claimed its president Bora was being held alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

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“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the CJP said in a post on X.

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“Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!” it said.

“@DelhiPolice where have you taken Abhijeet? You owe an answer to us. Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! “How can walking with a tiranga be a crime?” the CJP asked.

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“You Detain One Abhijeet, Thousands Of Abhijeet Will Stand Up! You Jail One Saurav, Thousands Of Saurav Will Hit The Street! You Jail One Ashutosh, Thousands Of Ashutosh Will Reach Delhi!” “Trianga Is Our Jaan, Trianga Is Our Shaan! Nobody Can Stop Us!!!!” it said.

In a post on X, AISA said Bora was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Mangolpuri.

In a subsequent post, it claimed she is being taken from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force station, Mangolpuri, to an undisclosed location in a car with illegally blacked-out windows.

“Delhi Police please answer why was Neha detained alone in by plain clothed men in a bus? Her last location shows that she was taken to Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mangalapuri. Then why is the PS saying that she is not there,” former AISA president N Sai Balaji said.

“Is Delhi Police trying to kidnap her & arrest her,” he asked.

In an earlier statement, AISA said, “In the van Neha has been detained. There two people in civil dress who are not detainees.”

“We demand to know has Delhi Police hired people outside their force? Is Neha safe,” it asked.

Dipke was detained from Jhandewalan while on his way to Connaught Place, while Bora was detained at Mandi House, police sources said.

The proposed march was part of the wider protests against the SIR exercise, with demonstrators alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and seeking accountability from the Election Commission.

Bora’s detention triggered an appeal for support on social media, with a post urging lawyers, civil society members and other supporters to reach the police station.

There was no immediate confirmation of Bora’s release or an official response from the Delhi Police to the allegations made in the post.

Police said around 150 people had been detained as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area. —with PTI

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