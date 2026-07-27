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Home / Delhi / CJP alleges crackdown on protesters in Assam, Bihar West Bengal

CJP alleges crackdown on protesters in Assam, Bihar West Bengal

Cockroach Janta Party says Centre must honour assurance against punitive action

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Image credit/PTI File
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Two days after suspending its nationwide agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday accused authorities in several states of targeting student protesters and urged the Centre to honour its assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the demonstrations.

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In a statement issued on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had received multiple reports of students and other protesters being “targeted, detained, or arrested” by state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

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“We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protesters being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies,” Das said.

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He claimed that the CJP had agreed to suspend its nationwide protest only receiving an assurance from the Government that “no punitive action would be taken against any protester, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states.”

Calling the reported detentions a “matter of grave concern”, Das said the party’s legal team was already working with lawyers in the affected states to secure the release of those detained and provide legal assistance.

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“First, we wish to assure every protester that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1,” he said.

The CJP also called upon the Centre, particularly Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, to intervene.

“We call upon the Government of India to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protester anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too,” Das said.

The party further reminded the Centre of its commitment to provide a written guarantee by Tuesday regarding protection from punitive action against protesters.

“Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government’s assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests,” the statement said.

Warning of further action, Das said the CJP expected all detainees to be released and FIRs withdrawn “immediately, and in any case by tomorrow”, failing which the party would take further necessary steps.

The Centre had announced on Saturday that it had accepted several key demands raised by the CJP, following which the organisation suspended its 36-day nationwide protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

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