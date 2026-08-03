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Home / Delhi / CJP asks govt to fulfil its assurances after Supreme Court gives clarity on pursing FIRs

CJP asks govt to fulfil its assurances after Supreme Court gives clarity on pursing FIRs

'It's now the government's turn to fulfil its promises — in both letter and spirit,' says Saurav Das

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday urged the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances made to protesting students on July 25, saying the Supreme Court had now removed all confusion surrounding the issue.

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In a statement, the party's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the youth had honoured their commitment and it was now the government's turn to fulfil its promises "in both letter and spirit."

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Also read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/cjp-protests-states-can-close-withdraw-firs-except-against-those-facing-serious-offences-says-sc/

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The CJP said it had stood with students and protesters since the first day of the agitation, providing legal aid, medical support and other assistance within its capacity. It also thanked lawyers across the country for continuing to extend legal support to those involved in the protests.

The statement comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions related to FIRs to be pursued. However, many BJP ruled states gave assurances in view of not pursuing any legal action against protestors who were demanding govt's action over issues related to the NEET examination paper leak.

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CJP said it was closely monitoring developments across states and remained in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. It expressed hope that the assurances given to students would now be implemented without delay.

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