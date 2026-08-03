CJP asks govt to fulfil its assurances after Supreme Court gives clarity on pursing FIRs

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday urged the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances made to protesting students on July 25, saying the Supreme Court had now removed all confusion surrounding the issue.

Advertisement

In a statement, the party's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the youth had honoured their commitment and it was now the government's turn to fulfil its promises "in both letter and spirit."

Advertisement

Also read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/cjp-protests-states-can-close-withdraw-firs-except-against-those-facing-serious-offences-says-sc/

Advertisement

The CJP said it had stood with students and protesters since the first day of the agitation, providing legal aid, medical support and other assistance within its capacity. It also thanked lawyers across the country for continuing to extend legal support to those involved in the protests.

The statement comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions related to FIRs to be pursued. However, many BJP ruled states gave assurances in view of not pursuing any legal action against protestors who were demanding govt's action over issues related to the NEET examination paper leak.

Advertisement

CJP said it was closely monitoring developments across states and remained in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. It expressed hope that the assurances given to students would now be implemented without delay.