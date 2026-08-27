CJP cites 3 pending demands ahead of Sept 5 march

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday reiterated its plan to march in Delhi on September 5, saying three of the four demands that led it to call off the protest on July 25 had not been met so far.

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The party has planned a march from India Gate to the New Delhi Police Headquarters on September 5. The CJP said the march would be led by families of the deceased NEET aspirants and “victims of the alleged police brutality”. Students, youth organisations and young citizens are also expected to join the mobilisation. The CJP said it had withdrawn its protest a month ago after receiving assurances that all four demands would be addressed.

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According to the CJP, the pending issues are compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who had died by suicide, withdrawal of FIRs and a commitment that no action would be taken against student protesters, and an apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Delhi Police. It has alleged that implementation of these assurances had been delayed, particularly in relation to cases registered against students and protesters.

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The CJP had withdrawn its nationwide student protest after talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on July 25, saying the government had accepted its demands. The party on Wednesday said the decision to resume the protest was taken after a review of commitments made by the government.

It has also referred to the Supreme Court proceedings on August 18, in which, according to the organisation, the court sought a list of FIRs registered across the country so that it could consider dealing with them together. The issue of FIRs has remained one of the central points in the CJP’s decision to revive the mobilisation.

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On Wednesday, the party also pointed to what it called its “Black Monday Record”, an archive documenting the crackdown on protesters. It said the record includes accounts of the use of lathi, tear gas and pellet guns, as well as alleged assault by “unbadged” personnel.

The CJP said the archive also contains 11 unanswered questions that it has raised as part of its demand for accountability.

Wangchuk, CJP still together, says Dipke

Questions over whether activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have gone their separate ways after weeks of protests at Jantar Mantar have prompted a response from the party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Dipke rejected suggestions that the CJP had used Wangchuk during the movement and then moved on. Asked whether, like Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare, he too had parted ways with his mentor, Dipke said Wangchuk remained a guide for the party.

“Not at all. We have not gone our separate ways. Sonam sir is our mentor, and we will continue to seek his guidance,” he said. Wangchuk and CJP leaders have not met since they were removed from Jantar Mantar on July 18. A photograph did emerge later showing Dipke speaking to Wangchuk over a video call after Pradhan’s resignation.

CJP's Das gives CM Sept 15 deadline

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has set a September 15 deadline for the Delhi Government to improve the poor condition of government schools in Sanjay Colony, Chhattarpur.

CJP leader Saurav Das shared a video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on X and said she had visited Sanjay Colony in February. According to Das, the Chief Minister had expressed concern over the condition of schools and spoken of major improvements.

Six months later, Das said, the situation at the same location remained a concern. He wrote on X that “a large river of garbage” was now greeting schoolchildren at the spot where the Chief Minister had stood and spoken about improving the schools. He also alleged that the school which was supposed to be repaired and rebuilt remained in poor condition.

The CJP said its ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign and social audit had identified several shortcomings in MCD and Delhi government schools in the area. These included tin roofs, unfinished flooring, garbage around the school premises and complaints about the quality of mid-day meals.