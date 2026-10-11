CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s family accuses Delhi Police of delaying release, cops deny charge

The family of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke has accused the Delhi Police of delaying his release despite repeated requests to allow him to attend his grandmother’s funeral. The police, however, have denied the allegation, saying he was informed of the death and offered assistance to travel to his hometown.

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained ahead of the party’s October 10 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The controversy erupted after Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, 85, died on Saturday in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district following a prolonged illness. Her last rites were performed on Sunday morning.

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A family member alleged that the police did not release Dipke despite repeated requests after the family informed them about the death.

“We requested the Delhi Police multiple times to release Abhijeet after he lost his grandmother, but they did not release him,” a family member told reporters before the funeral.

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Dipke’s uncle, Vilas Dipke, said the family had been waiting for him to arrive for the last rites but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

“I pleaded with the Delhi Police with folded hands at least 10 times to release Abhijeet so he could attend the funeral, as we were waiting for him. Though he was eventually released today, it was too late for him to attend,” Vilas said.

He added that Dipke would at least be able to collect his grandmother’s ashes.

The Delhi Police rejected the family’s allegations, maintaining that Dipke was informed promptly about his grandmother’s death and told about the scheduled time of the funeral.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same,” the police said.

Meanwhile, CJP and Opposition parties have reiterated their demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The party had planned a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, prompting heightened security arrangements in the