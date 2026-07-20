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Home / Delhi / CJP hunger strike stage at Jantar Mantar dismantled after day of protest and police action

CJP hunger strike stage at Jantar Mantar dismantled after day of protest and police action

The makeshift stage had served as the nerve centre of the agitation, hosting speeches, public meetings and the ongoing hunger strike over the party’s demands

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:24 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Friday. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 20 days. PTI Photo
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Hours after violent clashes erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, the stage at Jantar Mantar that had become the symbol of the party’s indefinite hunger strike was dismantled, marking a significant turn in the weeks-long protest.

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The protest stage at Jantar Mantar, where leaders and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been carrying out an indefinite hunger strike, was dismantled on Monday following a day of confrontation between protesters and Delhi Police.

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The makeshift stage had served as the nerve centre of the agitation, hosting speeches, public meetings and the ongoing hunger strike over the party’s demands regarding alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

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By Monday evening, the structure had been taken down, with visuals from the site showing the stage and other protest material removed from the venue.

The development came shortly after clashes broke out as CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament despite heavy security arrangements. Police used barricades, tear gas and lathi charges to stop the march, while several protesters and police personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation.

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The removal of the stage effectively brought an end to the physical protest site at Jantar Mantar, which had remained the focal point of the movement for the past several weeks.

Security deployment in and around the area continued to remain heavy.

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