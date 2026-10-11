CJP leaders allege illegal detention, phone seizure and custodial violence; vow to continue protests

Hours after being released from detention, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) returned to the protest narrative with a series of allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing the force of detaining them without following due legal procedure, seizing their phones without documentation and preventing them from accessing lawyers.

At their first press conference after release, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ratna Singh described their detention as an attempt to disrupt a movement they claimed had grown beyond their organisation and was drawing students, young people and civil society groups from across the country.

Das alleged that he and other CJP organisers were picked up without being informed of the grounds for their detention or arrest. He claimed no paperwork was provided and that they were taken in private vehicles to different locations.