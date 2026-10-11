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Home / Delhi / CJP leaders allege illegal detention, phone seizure and custodial violence; vow to continue protests

CJP leaders allege illegal detention, phone seizure and custodial violence; vow to continue protests

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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CJP leaders address a press conference at Press Club of India in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Hours after being released from detention, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) returned to the protest narrative with a series of allegations against the Delhi Police, accusing the force of detaining them without following due legal procedure, seizing their phones without documentation and preventing them from accessing lawyers.
At their first press conference after release, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ratna Singh described their detention as an attempt to disrupt a movement they claimed had grown beyond their organisation and was drawing students, young people and civil society groups from across the country.
Das alleged that he and other CJP organisers were picked up without being informed of the grounds for their detention or arrest. He claimed no paperwork was provided and that they were taken in private vehicles to different locations.
Das said he was taken to RK Puram, while Ranka was taken to Vallabhgarh and another organiser, Abhijeet Dipke, was taken elsewhere.

He alleged that police personnel forcibly took away their mobile phones but did not provide seizure memos or hash values despite repeated requests. The organisers expressed concern that their devices could have been accessed or tampered with while in police custody. However, there was no independent evidence presented at the press conference to establish that the phones had been hacked, cloned or manipulated.

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Das further alleged that they were denied access to lawyers and that police officials told them detainees did not have the right to legal representation.

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The CJP leader also alleged custodial violence against protesters, claiming that the party’s Mumbai coordinator, Pranay, had been subjected to torture. He urged the National Human Rights Commission and constitutional courts to take cognisance of the alleged violations.

The leaders also raised concerns over the alleged detention or assault of journalists covering the protests.

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Referring to the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, where some protesters had sought shelter, Das alleged that police personnel entered the premises carrying weapons and batons and forcibly removed protesters. He further claimed that members of the gurdwara management were warned against providing food or shelter to them. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Ranka, who said she had spent around nine hours in detention, alleged that protesters and legal volunteers were confined without proper orders. She claimed police personnel repeatedly told her they were acting on “orders from above”.

Questioning the restrictions imposed on the protesters, Ranka said citizens should be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to assemble and demonstrate peacefully.

The CJP leaders said their release would not mark the end of the agitation. Das appealed to citizens and young people in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra to organise peaceful demonstrations.

The leaders also thanked opposition figures and organisations they said had supported the movement, naming former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Their criticism extended to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whose resignation the CJP has been demanding over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Das repeated the organisation’s claim that 13 crore voters had been deleted from electoral rolls and alleged that young voters had been prevented from participating in elections since 2024. The figures and allegations were not independently substantiated at the press conference.

Ranka also alleged that right-wing groups had been brought to Delhi to create disturbances and claimed that protesters were subsequently booked by the police while those groups faced no comparable action.

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