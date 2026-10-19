CJP leaders Das, Ranka produced before executive magistrate at Mandir Marg police station

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station on Monday, an official said.

The development comes amid allegations by CJP that the bail proceedings in the case have been deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two convenors, who were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13 following a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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The two were taken into custody after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a designated protest site. They, along with other CJP workers, displayed the national flag at the site and shouted slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

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They were subsequently produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded them to five days of judicial custody on October 13.

According to sources, police have sought an extension of the two leaders’ judicial custody

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On Sunday, the Special Executive Magistrate, hearing their bail matter, claimed threats by unknown persons, following which a non-cognisable report was filed by police.