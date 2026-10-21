CJP leaders Das, Ranka’s custody pleas to be heard urgently by Delhi HC as bail attempts hit hurdles

The Delhi High Court will urgently hear on Wednesday the pleas filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging their judicial custody. The matter will be heard by Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The development comes as the two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg around 2 pm on Wednesday, when their two-day judicial custody ends.

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CJP has repeatedly claimed that the Delhi Police is deliberately creating hurdles in securing bail for the two. However, the record of their two earlier bail attempts, as described in the proceedings, also shows problems with the sureties produced on their behalf.

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The organisation has so far produced four sureties. Two were found to have criminal cases registered against them, while questions were later raised over the identity and documents of the other two.

In the first bail attempt, two persons were presented as sureties on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Cases were found registered against both in Uttam Nagar and other police stations. When the court questioned the lawyers representing Das and Ranka, they admitted the mistake and apologised.

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The second attempt also failed after two other sureties were produced. Their Aadhaar cards did not match the photographs attached to the bonds, while their mobile numbers were also missing from the documents.

The court then questioned the two sureties separately after asking everyone else to leave the room. During the questioning, a woman and a surety identified as Teerath gave contradictory information.

They claimed to have known Das and Ranka for four years but could not provide basic details about them, including information about their homes and fathers. They also told the magistrate that they had agreed to stand surety after pressure from the leaders.

Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar under the Trespass Pass provision. Their bail proceedings have since become a separate point of dispute, with the failure to produce acceptable sureties keeping them in custody.