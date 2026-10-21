DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CJP leaders Das, Ranka’s custody pleas to be heard urgently by Delhi HC as bail attempts hit hurdles

CJP leaders Das, Ranka’s custody pleas to be heard urgently by Delhi HC as bail attempts hit hurdles

Two have spent seven days in jail; earlier bail attempts failed over sureties’ criminal records and discrepancies in documents

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka. Image credit: PTI file
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court will urgently hear on Wednesday the pleas filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging their judicial custody. The matter will be heard by Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The development comes as the two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg around 2 pm on Wednesday, when their two-day judicial custody ends.

Advertisement

CJP has repeatedly claimed that the Delhi Police is deliberately creating hurdles in securing bail for the two. However, the record of their two earlier bail attempts, as described in the proceedings, also shows problems with the sureties produced on their behalf.

Advertisement

The organisation has so far produced four sureties. Two were found to have criminal cases registered against them, while questions were later raised over the identity and documents of the other two.

In the first bail attempt, two persons were presented as sureties on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Cases were found registered against both in Uttam Nagar and other police stations. When the court questioned the lawyers representing Das and Ranka, they admitted the mistake and apologised.

Advertisement

The second attempt also failed after two other sureties were produced. Their Aadhaar cards did not match the photographs attached to the bonds, while their mobile numbers were also missing from the documents.

The court then questioned the two sureties separately after asking everyone else to leave the room. During the questioning, a woman and a surety identified as Teerath gave contradictory information.

They claimed to have known Das and Ranka for four years but could not provide basic details about them, including information about their homes and fathers. They also told the magistrate that they had agreed to stand surety after pressure from the leaders.

Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar under the Trespass Pass provision. Their bail proceedings have since become a separate point of dispute, with the failure to produce acceptable sureties keeping them in custody.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts