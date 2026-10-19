DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CJP leaders Das, Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days; party alleges delay in bail proceedings

CJP leaders Das, Ranka’s judicial custody extended by 2 days; party alleges delay in bail proceedings

This comes after they were produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on Monday sent to judicial remand for two more days after being produced before a newly appointed Special Executive Magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station, an official said.

The development came amid allegations by CJP that the bail proceedings in the case were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors, who were initially sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13 after they defied restrictions to protest at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

The two were taken into custody after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site.

Advertisement

Along with other CJP workers, they displayed the national flag at the site and shouted slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar before being detained and placed under preventive arrest.

They were subsequently produced before a Special Executive Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

Advertisement

On Monday, the police sought an extension of the two leaders’ judicial custody and the court sent them to jail for two more days, sources said.

They will now be produced on Wednesday, they said.

On Sunday, the Special Executive Magistrate, hearing their bail matter, had claimed that unknown persons were threatening him, following which the police registered a non-cognisable report.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had alleged, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.

“They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there.”

CJP also alleged that bail sureties for the release of its leaders had been rejected on “vague” grounds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts