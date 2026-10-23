‘Movement will continue’: CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after SEM court hearing

“The movement will continue,” said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after a hearing at the SEC Court at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to The Tribune about the future course of action, Das said, “We will evolve with time. We are new, but we are effective, and people know this.”

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Sources said the CJP leaders were questioned in connection with two separate cases registered against them.

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During the questioning, the SEC asked them to verify their current addresses.

The SEC judge asked, “Do you have affidavits confirming your current places of residence?” Das responded, “Yes, they may be with the owner or the agent. We can provide them.”

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The court said the investigating officer (IO) could verify their addresses and fixed November 17 as the date for the next hearing.

No serious concerns regarding the CJP or its call for protests were raised in court.

The two leaders had sought additional time on Thursday to join the investigation, following which they appeared before the SEM, a source added.

Ratna Singh, Aafreen Nawaz, Ajinkya Shinde and Vijay Mallangi were also present during the hearing.

The sureties for the two leaders, who had been summoned, were also present. The hearing focused on verifying the sureties.

After the hearing, Ranka left for Delhi airport with his wife.

Reacting to the recent developments, Aafreen Nawaz, National Secretary of the CJP, said, “We are happy that we will all get to sit together and work further on our future strategy, and everyone will have time to celebrate Diwali too.”