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Home / Delhi / CJP protest Day 11: Founder Dipke alleges police blocking entry of supporters

CJP protest Day 11: Founder Dipke alleges police blocking entry of supporters

In a post on X, Dipke claimed that police were preventing people from entering the protest venue and that several core team members were being denied access

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PTI
Updated At : 03:19 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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New Activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Monday. Image credit/PTI
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The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its eleventh day on Tuesday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging heavy police deployment and restrictions on the entry of supporters to the protest site.

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In a post on X, Dipke claimed that police were preventing people from entering the protest venue and that several core team members were being denied access. He alleged that transport arrangements were also being blocked to stop supporters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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"Heavy police deployment at Jantar Mantar. The police are not allowing people to enter, and many of our core team members are being denied entry. What are they planning to do?" he said.

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Dipke also questioned whether the government was obstructing transport to hinder people from joining the protest, asserting that the agitation was being restricted.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the Rajasthan Paramedical Council examination paper leak, accusing the government of repeatedly failing to conduct examinations properly.

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"Double engine-double leak," he said, adding that the BJP government was not capable of conducting examinations.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health showed signs of strain, with his blood sugar level reportedly dropping to 66 on the third day of his hunger strike, which began on Sunday.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that Wangchuk's condition must be taken seriously, warning that any adverse outcome would hold Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responsible.

On Monday, Wangchuk had said the protest was not anti-national and had urged authorities to respond with sensitivity rather than force, warning that public trust would erode otherwise.

He reiterated his demand for accountability and reforms in the education system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest also continued to see participation from six students associated with the All India Students' Association (AISA), who were on an indefinite hunger strike from a separate stage at the venue. They entered the second day of their fast on Monday.

The students include Neha, AISA All India President; Danish, JNUSU Joint Secretary; Manish, AISA Uttar Pradesh President; Deepak, AISA Delhi University Vice President; Hrishikesh, President of Barak Hostel, JNU; and Aameen, former CC member of AUD Students Council.

The protest by CJP began on June 20 over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including NEET.

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