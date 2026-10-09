Connaught Place to remain shut on October 10 as Delhi braces for CJP protest

Delhi’s heart, Connaught Place, is likely to witness widespread business closures on Saturday as traders brace for a major protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and heightened security across central Delhi.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), in an advisory issued by its president, Atul Bhargava, has urged shopkeepers, offices and restaurant owners in Connaught Place to keep their establishments closed as a precautionary measure, citing the risk of potential violence, traffic disruptions and property damage.

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Speaking to The Tribune, he said, “It is essential to exercise caution to prevent potential violence, traffic congestion and other untoward incidents in Connaught Place and the surrounding areas. But we cannot do this every day. The government and the administration must find a solution.”

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If widely followed, the advisory could leave one of the national capital’s busiest commercial districts unusually quiet. However, a complete shutdown of all establishments has not been independently confirmed.

The proposed closure comes amid extensive security arrangements ahead of the CJP’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where the party intends to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Police have denied permission for the proposed demonstration, citing the late submission of the application and public order concerns.

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However, the prospect of widespread closures is not unprecedented. During an earlier phase of CJP protests on July 23, the NDTA asked shops, restaurants and offices in Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm. Most businesses complied, and the market fell largely silent by the evening.

Connaught Place also remained closed during a city-wide traders’ bandh in Delhi on April 25, 2025, called in protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

CTI writes to PM Modi, flags trade losses

Separately, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns about the impact of repeated demonstrations and transport restrictions on Delhi’s businesses.

CTI representatives, including general secretary Gurmeet Arora and Ramesh Ahuja, said the disruptions had significantly affected customer footfall and commercial activity during the festive shopping season.

According to the traders’ body, Delhi’s overall trade has fallen to around 30 per cent of its usual level, representing an estimated decline of approximately 70 per cent.

The CTI also claimed that the number of traders travelling to Delhi from other states each day had dropped from two to three lakh to around 40,000–50,000. Local customer footfall, meanwhile, was said to have fallen by more than 50 per cent.

These figures are estimates provided by the traders’ body and have not been independently verified.

Traders seek restrictions on protests until Diwali

With the festive shopping season under way, the CTI has called for restrictions on demonstrations in Delhi’s major commercial and central areas from October 11 until Diwali.

The CTI’s key demands include:

• Restrictions during the festive season: A ban on demonstrations in major commercial areas until Diwali.

• Limits on gatherings: A cap of 1,000 people at Jantar Mantar and in the surrounding areas.

• A permanent protest site outside the city centre: Burari and Ramlila Maidan are among the locations suggested.

The traders argue that repeated road closures, security barricades and disruptions to public transport are deterring customers and hurting businesses at a crucial time of the year.

Saturday’s developments will determine the extent to which Connaught Place’s commercial activity is affected as authorities prepare for the proposed demonstration and traders weigh public safety concerns against the cost of another disrupted business day.