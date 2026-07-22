CJP protest: FIR registered over assault of RAF jawan, say police
The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly shows the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s march towards Parliament on Monday
A man collects shoes left behind following a clash between police and demonstrators at a protest site on Monday, a day after thousands of protesters took part in a march organised by Cockroach Janta Party towards Parliament, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2026. REUTERS
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An FIR has been registered in connection with a video showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and assaulted allegedly by a group of protesters during the CJP's march, police said on Wednesday.
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The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s march towards Parliament on Monday to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.
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Police said the FIR had been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation launched to identify those involved.
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