SC issues contempt notice to Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police chief and DMRC chairperson over 'violation' of order

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and DMRC Chairperson on a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against them for alleged violation of its directions against total shutdown of Delhi Metro and Indian Railways’ trains during the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

"Issue notice upon the alleged contemnors to file an affidavit in response to the contempt petition and also submit a compliance report in respect of the terms of the (October 9) order…," said a Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana which held a rare Sunday hearing. The Bench will take up the matter on Tuesday.

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The contempt petition filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi alleged that authorities have continued with the closure of several metro stations in the national capital in violation of the top court's October 9 directions.

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Tripathi alleged that the continued restrictions severely "crippled public life" in the national capital and caused hardship to commuters. He has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara for alleged wilful disobedience of the top court's directions.

The petition referred to the top court's October 9 order on a petition against the closure of 57 Delhi Metro stations and cancellation of a large number of Delhi-bound trains in view of the protest.

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Noting that the government cannot bring everything to a halt to deal with the CJP protest against the CEC, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday directed the Centre to ensure that there was no “complete prohibition” of the movement of Metro and trains coming to Delhi.

It asked the Centre to take appropriate decisions in “a suitably regulated manner” to ensure that “inconvenience to the public at large is minimised”.