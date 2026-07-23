CJP protest: SC lawyers recite Preamble of Constitution; express solidarity with students

A group of lawyers led by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, several senior advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar on Thursday recited the Preamble of the Constitution as part of their “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” campaign to express solidarity with students protesting at Jantar Mantar here.

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Those who participated in the Preamble recitation included senior advocates Anand Grover, Anjana Prakash, Sanjay Ghose, Arundhati Katju, Mahalakshmi Pavani, Nandita Rao, P.V. Surendranath, Manali Singhal and Sangeetha Bharti, PV Dinesh, Shadan Farasat, Jayant Thakur, and several other members of the Bar.

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The advocates gathered at the Supreme Court lawns and collectively recited the Preamble as part of the “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” campaign, against the backdrop of the student protests and alleged policy brutalities.

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The lawyers—many of them carrying Indian National Flags and copies of the Constitution—gathered during the lunch recess and read aloud the Preamble, reaffirming the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

“It was a collection to show solidarity with the student protesters who were badly beaten up by the Delhi Police without any provocation,” Singh said.

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“We are here to stand with the students. We are here to stand on the side of justice. We are here to demand justice for the students. We are not here to agitate for ourselves. This is not about us. This concerns the rights of students, and it is the duty of lawyers to stand before the Supreme Court and demand justice for them. The role and function of the Supreme Court of India is to dispense justice. That is why we are here, in the temple of justice, with our demands,” Jaising said.