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Home / Delhi / CJP protest: Supreme Court to take up petitions against ‘excessive’ use of police force on Monday

CJP protest: Supreme Court to take up petitions against ‘excessive’ use of police force on Monday

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Security personnel resort to lathi-charge to prevent students from proceeding towards Parliament in New Delhi. ANI
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The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up on Monday two petitions alleging excessive use of police force across India against students protesting against exam paper leaks.

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“There is urgency because this is happening on a daily basis. Police are using excessive force against children. It is just going on unabated. Some controls are necessary. The court stands between us and the police,” senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant while mentioning the petitions.

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The CJI agreed to list the matter on July 27 for urgent hearing.

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Earlier, clarifying that no petition had been filed in the Supreme Court on CJP protests, the CJI took strong exception to media reports that said he had refused to list a petition against alleged police brutality on CJP protesters for urgent hearing.

It was widely reported in the media that the CJI on July 22 refused to list a petition against alleged police excesses on student protestors.

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Dismissing such reports as “completely false” and “reckless”, the CJI said, there was no petition filed and it was only a representation.

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