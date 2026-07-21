CJP protesters 'pelt police with stones' near Jantar Mantar; security stepped up     

CJP protesters allegedly pelted police personnel with stones near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to deploy heavy security in the area, sources said.

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They said some protesters threw stones at police teams. However, no immediate information was available on whether anyone sustained any injury.

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Police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and not indulge in violence, sources added.

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Heavy security has been deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent any escalation of the situation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leaks.

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On Monday, the police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they tried to march towards Parliament, on the first day of the Monsoon session.

In the ensuing clashes, 118 police personnel and 60 protesters sustained injuries.