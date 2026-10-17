CJP protests hit festive season business at Connaught Place

With Navratri underway and Diwali approaching, a period when traders typically expect a surge in customers and sales, businesses in Connaught Place are facing steep losses amid the CJP protests, with footfall and revenues dropping sharply.

The New Delhi Traders’ Association has estimated losses across showrooms, shops, restaurants, cafes, offices and banks in and around the commercial hub at Rs 150-200 crore in a single day.

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Talking to The Tribune, Amit Gupta, joint secretary of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), said businesses across showrooms, shops, restaurants, cafes, offices and banks in and around Connaught Place were operating at only 10-15 per cent of their usual revenue, with an estimated 85 per cent decline in business.

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National Restaurant Association of India treasurer Manpreet Singh said the publicity surrounding the protest march had made customers apprehensive about visiting Connaught Place, affecting business on demonstration days.

“The impact on business has been significant. There has been so much publicity about the protest march that people naturally feel apprehensive about coming to Connaught Place,” he said.

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Singh said footfall returned on days without protests, but businesses could not recover sales lost during demonstrations. He urged organisers to hold protests at least 3-4 km away from Connaught Place to prevent disruption to commercial activity.

“We are hoping today’s demonstration is the last one here and that next time they find a location where nobody’s business suffers. I am sure they don’t intentionally want to ruin anyone’s livelihood either, but they probably don’t realise the impact,” he said.

Atul Bhargava, president of the NDTA, said business had remained severely affected over the past four to five days, with sales falling to around 15-25 per cent of normal levels.

The disruption had been even more severe earlier, with sales falling to around 10 per cent of normal levels for eight to 10 days, he said.

Citing the impact on individual establishments, Bhargava said a restaurant that normally recorded daily sales of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh had managed only Rs 10,000 in a day.

“We have invested money for the peak season, but continue to suffer losses. We must recover our losses before thinking about profits. If the protests continue, the situation will keep worsening,” he said.

The traders said the sustained decline in business was particularly concerning as establishments had invested in anticipation of the peak festive season. They called for demonstrations to be organised at locations that would allow protests to continue without disrupting livelihoods and commercial activity.