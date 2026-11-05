CJP protests: Probe panel hardly received any complaints on Jantar Mantar stir violence, says SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) appointed by it to probe alleged violence and police excesses during the CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar in July has hardly received any complaints so far from those affected.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the Justice (Retd) R Subhash Reddy-led HPEC to examine materials, including video clips, submitted by petitioners before the court on behalf of the victims. It asked the panel to submit its report on police excesses within a month.

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Despite activating a portal and providing a dedicated email address for filing complaints online and physically, it had received hardly any responses, the panel told the Bench which urged the petitioners to encourage those affected to approach the committee and submit their accounts of the incidents.

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The complaints, which can be submitted anonymously without disclosing phone numbers or other personal details, should be examined by the panel, it said.

The Bench perused the action taken report filed by HPEC on October 31 and noted that the committee had created a dedicated portal inviting complaints and issued notices on October 17 in 149 newspapers across the country, asking people to submit their complaints virtually or physically or via registered post.

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“The report further indicates that there was hardly any response and therefore the Committee again reiterated the particulars on October 21. Despite the efforts, hardly any complaints have been received on the portal and none on email,” the Bench said.

“We have impressed upon the counsel for the parties, since there is no requirement of disclosure of names of complainants/victims, let the entire materials within their possession be forwarded to the given address of HPEC or the portal, to enable it to consider such material. The petitions/affidavits filed before the Court be forwarded to the Committee,” it said.

The top court directed that petitions, videos and complaints relating to the alleged incidents be forwarded to the panel, which also comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi high court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

It also accepted Bishnoi’s request to be relieved from the panel due to personal reasons.

The Bench asked the committee not to wait indefinitely for complaints and to proceed with its fact-finding exercise on the basis of the materials already received.

The bench noted that the HPEC had held a sitting at its office on October 29, with publicity being given through print and electronic media. However, only one complainant appeared before it that day and submitted an affidavit.

Some police personnel had also appeared before the panel.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for some petitioners, disputed the HPEC’s report, saying the petitioners had submitted a representation even before the portal was opened and filed another one after its launch. They were told that the submissions would be considered in due course, he said.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover suggested that materials already placed before the top court by petitioners, which allegedly showed instances of police excesses, could be forwarded to the committee for examination instead of requiring each affected person to approach it individually.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and Delhi Police, however, submitted that the PIL petitioners might not have personal knowledge of the incidents and it would be appropriate if the victims of violence themselves come forward.

Grover alleged that not even a single FIR had been registered in relation to the alleged instances of violence and police excesses.

Sankaranarayanan submitted that although the top court’s earlier order clarified that the constitution of the committee would not prevent departmental action against officers found to have committed misconduct, no such action had been taken.