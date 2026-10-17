CJP-led July protests: SC panel launches portal for witnesses; pellet gun use, vandalism priority areas

Anyone who was part of, or has information about, police excesses, pellet gun use or destruction of property during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) can now approach a special portal launched for the purpose.

The High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), set up by the Supreme Court to inquire into all aspects of incidents relating to violence at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, and at places outside Delhi during July 2026, has launched the portal —http://hpec.nic.in.

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A Home Ministry statement today said HPEC shall examine all issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Supreme Court’s order dated August 18, 2026, and paragraph 5(i) of the order dated September 10, 2026. The order pertains to the protests in and around Jantar Mantar during the CJP-led agitation against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said priority will be given to matters pertaining to the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property on either side.

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“The portal is designed in such a manner as to enable due protection to vulnerable witnesses and also to keep identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons,” MHA said.

It added that affected persons and other stakeholders are encouraged to access the portal and upload their complaints/representations using the prescribed formats.