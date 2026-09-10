CJP protests: SC seeks Centre, Delhi Police response over closure of 17 Metro stations

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and others on a petition challenging the closure of 17 Delhi Metro stations during the CJP protests in the national capital in July.

The closure of the stations, coupled with security restrictions around the Jantar Mantar protest site, led to traffic snarls across central Delhi, with commuters stranded for hours at several locations and many forced to take longer routes.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices to the authorities on a petition filed by advocate Sparsh Kant Nayak. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Metro Railways Act contained no provision allowing authorities to shut down Metro stations in such circumstances.

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He submitted that the matter involved the constitutional rights of the public at large and the legal standards governing the closure of a public utility.

“There is also no particular statute under which these orders were passed. In fact, no order itself was passed. There were only posts on X communicating the decision to the public,” he submitted.

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The Bench, which also comprised Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, observed that regulation of vehicular movement was ordinarily carried out through directions issued by the Commissioner of Police or Superintendent of Police under the applicable police laws.

During the CJP protests in July, traffic movement on several major roads in New Delhi was disrupted as police barricaded key stretches and stepped up security arrangements around the protest site.

Metro stations in the vicinity of Jantar Mantar were shut on several days during the protests, including July 20.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the concerned authorities on the petition challenging the closure and the restrictions imposed during the protests.