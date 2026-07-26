CJP protests: Supreme Court to take up petitions against police brutalities on Monday

The Supreme Court is likely to take up on Monday petitions against alleged police excesses against students during the CJP protests over NEET paper leaks here.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had on July 24 agreed to hear these petitions on July 27 after the matter was mentioned before it for urgent listing.

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"There is urgency because this is happening on a daily basis. Police are using excessive force against children. It is just going on unabated. Some controls are necessary. The court stands between us and the police," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had told the Bench on Friday while mentioning the matter.

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Earlier, clarifying that no petition had been filed in the Supreme Court on the CJP protests, CJI Kant had taken strong exception to media reports that said he had refused to list a petition against alleged police brutality on CJP protesters for urgent hearing.

It was widely reported in the media that CJI Surya Kant on July 22 refused to list a petition against alleged police excesses on student protestors.

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However, dismissing such reports as "completely false" and “reckless", the CJI on Friday said, there was no petition filed and it was only a representation.

One of the petitions filed in the top court has sought registration of FIRs against Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel over the alleged use of excessive force against students during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The CJP called off its 36-day agitation on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted its other demands.