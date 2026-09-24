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Home / Delhi / CJP questions probe after SC quashes protest FIRs

CJP questions probe after SC quashes protest FIRs

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The political fallout of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) July protests has taken a new turn, with spokesperson Saurav Das alleging that Delhi Police is examining the group and attempting to build an “anti-national” narrative using artificial intelligence, deepfakes and doctored chats.

He made the allegations in a post on X, but did not provide documents or independently verifiable evidence. Delhi Police had not responded to the claims in reports available on Wednesday.

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The allegations come weeks after the Supreme Court quashed FIRs registered in connection with the CJP-led protests between July 20 and 25. The court said mere participation in a protest should not be treated as an offence, while allowing action against persons with serious criminal antecedents.

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Against this backdrop, Saurav Das claimed that the police was attempting to “fit” him and other CJP members into an anti-national case. He said that if investigators had questions for him, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, the three were willing to appear before the new Police Commissioner and answer them directly.

He also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directions to the Home Secretary and the then Delhi Police Commissioner before the Parliament march, which he claimed were not implemented and were followed by Satish Golcha’s removal. He provided no documentary evidence for the allegation.

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The Supreme Court had earlier allowed Delhi Police to pursue a separate case against people with serious criminal antecedents. Before the September 1 order, the police had told the court that it did not wish to pursue 13 FIRs linked to the July protests but had sought permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people.

The controversy therefore raises two separate questions: whether any lawful investigation remains beyond the cases covered by the Supreme Court’s order, and whether material allegedly being cited by investigators is authentic and independently verifiable.

The Supreme Court has also continued to examine issues arising from the protests. On September 11, it clarified that its five-member high-powered enquiry committee could not itself order registration of FIRs and that the power to direct criminal investigations rested with the court.

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